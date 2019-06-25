Mobile version

AMAL, Mustaqbal MPs in Verbal Clash over ISF Chief

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 June 2019, 12:19
A verbal clash erupted Tuesday in parliament between two MPs from the al-Mustaqbal and AMAL movements.

Media reports said AMAL MP Ayyoub Hymayyed and Mustaqbal MP Mohammed al-Hajjar engaged in a verbal dispute as the finance committee convened to continue its debate of the 2019 state budget.

The clash broke out after Hmayyed “criticized and questioned permits and permissions that are being granted by Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman,” the reports said.

Some political parties have recently accused Othman of distributing illegal permits for the drilling of artesian wells.

Thumb janoubi 25 June 2019, 13:26

Are we to understand the Amal movement is now spearheading the drive towards financial purity?

Thumb s.o.s 25 June 2019, 17:51

by issuing permits, general Othman is weakening Amal because they usually demand money from land owners in order to grant them the permits to dig wells.

