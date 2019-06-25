AMAL, Mustaqbal MPs in Verbal Clash over ISF Chief

A verbal clash erupted Tuesday in parliament between two MPs from the al-Mustaqbal and AMAL movements.

Media reports said AMAL MP Ayyoub Hymayyed and Mustaqbal MP Mohammed al-Hajjar engaged in a verbal dispute as the finance committee convened to continue its debate of the 2019 state budget.

The clash broke out after Hmayyed “criticized and questioned permits and permissions that are being granted by Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman,” the reports said.

Some political parties have recently accused Othman of distributing illegal permits for the drilling of artesian wells.