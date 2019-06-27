Abbas Praises Jumblat’s Positions on Palestine

The Progressive Socialist Party on Thursday said that its leader and ex-MP Walid Jumblat had received a telephone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praising his support for the Palestinian cause, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said Abbas hailed Jumblat’s positions and “his absolute rejection of the deals that tamper with this cause.”

The Palestinian President affirmed that Lebanon has always shown support for the Palestinian cause.

“These principled positions are not alien to the brotherly Lebanon towards the Palestinian cause, given its support for the rights of our people to freedom and independence and the establishment of an independent State with Jerusalem as its capital," Abbas said.