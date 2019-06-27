Aoun Says Lebanon’s Fight is 'Permanent' against Corruption
President Michel Aoun said that fighting corruption is not a “seasonal” process, but rather a permanent practice shared between the state institutions and citizens who are supposed to work alongside the supervisory bodies.
During his meeting with a delegation from the National Unity Forum, Aoun stressed that he is in the process of correcting the performance of institutions and their employees.
“There will be no leniency with violators of laws and regulations in force,” he said.
The President referred to the importance of reform steps that Lebanon committed to, mainly at the CEDRE Paris conference.
He said “any reform must be based on a personal conviction of the importance of correcting the imbalance wherever it is found.”
Never ever has Lebanon known or seen a president who likes to fight corruption as much as this one!
Aoun Says Lebanon’s Fight is 'Permanent' against Corruption.
100% true. Only a corrupt expert understands corruption and lays down the rules on how to fight it permanently :)
The most excellent President Aoun Says Lebanon’s Fight is 'Permanent' against Corruption.. then proceeded in examining the naturalization candidates applications.. (all Syrian Ba'athist officials).. that his advisers cum daughters prepared for him.. analyzing and dissecting them.. one by one according to "merit".. and then choosing the ones most deserving of this prestigious honor.. according on who submitted the larger kickback checks.. umm I mean donation checks.. yeah donation.. that's the word... MacDonald's has Ronald.. KFC has the Colonel.. Michelin has it's Man.. Progressive has Flo.. and Corruption has Gebran..