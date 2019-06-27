Mobile version

Aoun Says Lebanon’s Fight is 'Permanent' against Corruption

by Naharnet Newsdesk 27 June 2019, 14:54
President Michel Aoun said that fighting corruption is not a “seasonal” process, but rather a permanent practice shared between the state institutions and citizens who are supposed to work alongside the supervisory bodies.

During his meeting with a delegation from the National Unity Forum, Aoun stressed that he is in the process of correcting the performance of institutions and their employees.

“There will be no leniency with violators of laws and regulations in force,” he said.

The President referred to the importance of reform steps that Lebanon committed to, mainly at the CEDRE Paris conference.

He said “any reform must be based on a personal conviction of the importance of correcting the imbalance wherever it is found.”

Thumb ___flamethrower___ 27 June 2019, 15:01

Never ever has Lebanon known or seen a president who likes to fight corruption as much as this one!

Missing rami 27 June 2019, 15:19

Aoun Says Lebanon’s Fight is 'Permanent' against Corruption.

100% true. Only a corrupt expert understands corruption and lays down the rules on how to fight it permanently :)

Thumb s.o.s 27 June 2019, 15:38

The Syrian resident occupying Baabda is the joke of the century .

Thumb roflmfao 27 June 2019, 15:38

The most excellent President Aoun Says Lebanon’s Fight is 'Permanent' against Corruption.. then proceeded in examining the naturalization candidates applications.. (all Syrian Ba'athist officials).. that his advisers cum daughters prepared for him.. analyzing and dissecting them.. one by one according to "merit".. and then choosing the ones most deserving of this prestigious honor.. according on who submitted the larger kickback checks.. umm I mean donation checks.. yeah donation.. that's the word... MacDonald's has Ronald.. KFC has the Colonel.. Michelin has it's Man.. Progressive has Flo.. and Corruption has Gebran..

Missing rabiosa 27 June 2019, 16:52

Haven't I heard that before.

Thumb s.o.s 27 June 2019, 17:02

On the broken record ? :)

