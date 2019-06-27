Aoun Says Lebanon’s Fight is 'Permanent' against Corruption.

President Michel Aoun said that fighting corruption is not a “seasonal” process, but rather a permanent practice shared between the state institutions and citizens who are supposed to work alongside the supervisory bodies.

During his meeting with a delegation from the National Unity Forum, Aoun stressed that he is in the process of correcting the performance of institutions and their employees.

“There will be no leniency with violators of laws and regulations in force,” he said.

The President referred to the importance of reform steps that Lebanon committed to, mainly at the CEDRE Paris conference.

He said “any reform must be based on a personal conviction of the importance of correcting the imbalance wherever it is found.”