2 Syrians who 'Monitored Hizbullah' Sentenced to Jail

Two Syrians were handed jail sentences on Thursday on charges of involvement in acts of terror, the National News Agency reported.

“The Military Court sentenced the Syrian Abdul Azim al-Mghayzel to three years' hard labor and the Syrian Kamal Ghannoum to a year in prison,” NNA said.

“It convicted the former of carrying out acts of terror, monitoring the movements of Hizbullah convoys and senior officials and providing terrorist groups with this information,” the agency added.

“The later was convicted of involvement in the aforementioned offense and belonging to the al-Nusra Front group,” it said.