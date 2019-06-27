IS Militant Involved in 'Dozens of Attacks' Arrested

An Islamic State group militant involved in “dozens of terrorist attacks” in Lebanon has been arrested, the army said on Thursday.

“The Intelligence Directorate has arrested the terrorist Hussein Ahmed al-Hujeiri who belongs to the Daesh group and is wanted on multiple arrest warrants,” the military said in a statement.

“He is accused of carrying out dozens of terrorist operations against civilians and the armed forces, including participation in the assassination of Internal Security Forces chief warrant officer Zaher Ezzeddine, in addition to his key role in transferring arms to the terrorist groups and recruiting individuals and transporting them to fight inside Syria,” the army added.

Investigations are underway under the supervision of the relevant judicial authorities, it said.