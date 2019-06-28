Report: Qatar ‘Invests’ in Lebanese Debt

Qatar has reportedly bought Lebanese treasury bonds in a planned investment in Lebanese debt, Bloomberg News Agency said.

Quoting a Qatari government official who declined to be named because the information is not public, he said: “Qatar is committed to its pledge towards Lebanon and has bought treasury bonds in a planned $500 million investment in Lebanese debt.”

The Qatari official said his country intends to make the rest of the investment aid it had pledged to Lebanon in January, without giving more details on the time-line, according to the agency.