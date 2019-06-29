Bustani: All Encroachments on River Property to Be Removed

Energy Minister Nada al-Bustani revealed on Saturday that a plan has been launched to remove all encroachments on the public land surrounding river properties all around Lebanon.

“The work has begun and all encroachments will be removed wherever they may be,” said Bustani in remarks she made from the Litani river area where security forces began removing violations.

“A comprehensive plan has been launched to remove encroachments on the public land surrounding all river properties, not just the Litani river,” she pointed out.

In an ongoing recent campaign by the Litani River Authority to remove encroachments on its property, hundreds of Syrian refugees who pitched tents on the land surrounding the river were evicted .