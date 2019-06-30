PSP Supporters Intercept Bassil's Convoy in Aley Towns

Supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party on Sunday blocked several roads in the Aley district to prevent the passage of the convoy of Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil.

TV networks said several areas witnessed popular gatherings where PSP supporters intercepted Bassil’s motorcade, prompting the army to intervene several times.

A video circulated on social media shows PSP supporters blocking the road in the town of Kfarmatta to impede the convoy’s movement.

The video shows army troops charging against young men in a bid to reopen the road.

Bassil had kicked off a tour of the Aley region in the morning and is expected to meet later in the day with Druze spiritual leader Nassreddine al-Gharib, State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib and MP Talal Arslan’s son Majid.

PSP leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat had earlier tweeted that “the best way to respond to provocation resulting from arrogance is ignoring the person.”