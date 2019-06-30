Wahhab Warns Jumblat and His Son over Interception of Bassil Convoy

Arab Tawhid Party leader ex-minister Wiam Wahhab on Sunday warned Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat and his son MP Taymour Jumblat after PSP supporters intercepted the convoy of Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil.

“What is happening in concurrence with Bassil’s tour is not befitting of you, Walid Beik, nor of Taymour, who is a promising, polite and respectable young man,” Wahhab tweeted.

“Road blockers are harming the image of our villages and as far as I know, dozens of reconciliations have taken place. Is reconciliation seasonal? Enough with isolating our regions, let us allow people to show openness towards each other,” Wahhab added.

PSP supporters on Sunday blocked several roads in the Aley district to prevent the passage of Bassil’s motorcade.

TV networks said several areas witnessed popular gatherings where PSP supporters intercepted Bassil’s convoy, prompting the army to intervene several times.