Arslan Decries 'Premeditated' Attack, Slams Shehayyeb as 'Sedition MP, Vampire'

Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan on Monday described the deadly clash in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun as a “premeditated sedition,” as he lashed out at Education Minister and Aley MP Akram Shehayyeb of the Progressive Socialist Party.

“The two martyrs Rami Salman and Samer Abu Farraj are the victims of a premeditated sedition that was incited two days in advance and the instigator is the sedition MP who sits around the Cabinet table and does not respect the simplest rules of coexistence, citizens' safety and the safety of his people. He is a vampire!” Arslan said, referring to Shehayyeb without naming him.

Salman and Abu Farraj were killed and a third bodyguard of State Minister for Refugee Affairs was wounded as their convoy came under gunfire in a clash with PSP supporters in Qabrshmoun. The minister escaped unharmed.

“What happened yesterday reminds us of the incidents that Choueifat witnessed a year ago, when the instigator was the same person,” Arslan added.

“These thugs and bandits do not have the ability to tolerate the other opinion,” Arslan lamented, saying “the big question is whether Mount Lebanon is within or outside the state's rule.”

He also warned that his party and supporters will take things into their own hands if the state does not act, calling for referring the case to the Judicial Council.

Arslan later entered into a meeting with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.