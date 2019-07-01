Wahhab Says Arrest of 'Killers' Would Pacify Situation

Arab Tawhid Party leader ex-minister Wiam Wahhab on Monday called for the arrest of the gunmen who exchanged fire with the bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib and killed two of them.

“The Higher Defense Council's decisions are excellent and security must be imposed on everyone,” Wahhab tweeted.

“Mount Lebanon and the safety of its residents are more important than all our political calculations,” he added.

“The arrest of the killers is the key to pacification,” Wahhab said.

The clash between Gharib's convoy and supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party in the Aley town of Qabsrshmoun had been preceded by high tensions over a visit to the region by Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil -- an ally of Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party.

PSP supporters had earlier blocked roads in several Aley towns to prevent Bassil from touring the region.