Jumblat Meets Kuwait Emir with PSP Delegation

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Monday met with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah in Kuwait.

He was accompanied by a PSP delegation comprising Industry Minister Wael Abu Faour, ex-minister Ghazi Aridi, MP Hadi Abu al-Hosn and PSP deputy head for foreign affairs Dureid Yaghi.

A PSP statement said talks tackled bilateral ties between Lebanon and Kuwait as well we as the Arab and regional developments and the challenges facing the Arab world and the region.

Jumblat also met with Kuwaiti Premier Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah in the presence of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah.

He also met with the head of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Abdul Latif al-Hamad.