Jumblat Says PSP Not 'Above the Law'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat stressed Tuesday that his party is not “above the law,” in the wake of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

“Away from this torrent of attacks, insults and incitement, the PSP is not above the law, seeing as it was the party that called for an investigation from the very first moment,” Jumblat tweeted.

“On this occasion, it extends condolences to the families of the victims and wishes recovery for the wounded,” Jumblat added.

The PSP “lauds the role of the army, the Intelligence Directorate and all security agencies in consolidating security and stability,” he said.

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed in a Qabrshmoun clash involving the minister's convoy and PSP supporters.

Another bodyguard and a PSP supporter were wounded in the incident.

Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party have described the clash as an “armed ambush” while the PSP has accused the minister's bodyguards of forcing their way in and opening fire at protesters gathered in the area.

The protesters in Qabrshmoun and other Aley towns, some of whom were reportedly armed, were blocking roads to prevent Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil from touring the region.