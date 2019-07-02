Bassil: We Don't Need Permission to Visit Our Regions and People
Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Tuesday defended his latest tour of the Aley district, stressing that he does not a “permission” from any party to go to any Lebanese region.
“What happened in Qabrshmoun is rejected and we have a responsibility to contain what happened and no one wants strife,” Bassil said after the weekly meeting of the Strong Lebanon bloc, referring to an armed clash involving the convoy of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib which resulted in the death of two bodyguards and the injury of two people.
“The incident reminds us of a tragic era and harms the image of the state,” Bassil added.
“I've been touring all Lebanese regions without exception... The FPM is present in all regions and religious communities and it is normal to visit supporters during any tour,” he said.
Supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party had blocked roads during Bassil's Aley visit on Sunday to prevent him from touring the region prior to the deadly incident with Gharib's convoy in the afternoon.
“The tours should not annoy anyone seeing as we are voicing remarks about openness,” Bassil said.
“Aley and Chouf are dear regions... We see all Lebanese as equal,” he stressed.
Noting that his speeches in Kahale and Sofar did not include any provocation, Bassil added: “We do not want to eliminate anyone and we do not have the ability to do so.”
“We cannot give up the freedom of movement, expression and belief and we do not need a permission from anyone to visit our regions and people,” he underscored.
“We want a deep reconciliation” between Druze and Christians in Chouf and Aley, he added, emphasizing that “the attempt to entangle us in a Christian-Druze strife will not succeed.”
“We will seek an inter-Druze reconciliation,” Bassil revealed.
Asked about the deadly Qabrshmoun incident, the FPM chief said “no one doubts that what happened was premeditated.”
“Some might consider our win of four parliamentary seats in Mount Lebanon as an attack on him, but in politics we are not attacking anyone. Is it required to eliminate ourselves and our people? Is it a problem that a Movement has the ability to bring together all sects among its ranks? Is it required to have sectarian cantons and protectorates?” Bassil said.
Reassuring that the FPM “will not fall into an ambush or a strife,” Bassil told reporters that “Christians do not know how to live without the Druze in Mount Lebanon.”
“We have built firm understandings in this country and they will not manage to break them, neither with gunfire nor with words,” he added.
No Mr. Bassil, on every trip you take your speeches are sectarian and inciteful. A few weeks ago you did the same thing in the Bekaa area.
your mere existence is a crime against humanity.
lol @ the shia christian of european parents with a beautiful secretary and a deep and wide luv tunnel that is open to the public year round.
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
"libanaisresilient 4 hours ago
Long live Bassil the future President of Lebanese republic!"
Bassil does not need a permission from any party to go to any Lebanese region (see link below). He wants us all to live together in peace (see link below). He sees all Lebanese as equal (see link below). He is voicing remarks about openness (see link below). He does not want to eliminate anyone or harms the image of the state (see link below). The FPM is present in all religious communities (see link below).
Sure Gebran, we believe every word you say but your party's policies and actions speak louder (see the following link).
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/261910-hadat-controversy-a-small-example-of-lebanon-s-deeply-rooted-divisions
WTF has the reconciliation to do with you ya dweeb? This is like Kamele Sham3oun or Amin el Jumayil claiming they care about Syrian reconciliation ya abari?
And now hes claiming he has built a firm understandings in this country and they will not manage to break them, neither with gunfire nor with words,” Excuse us but who the heck are you to have built anything? Did you forget the many reasons for reconciliation between Christians alone where due to your father in law setting the Lebanese Army against Christians? Did you also forget your mentally dilapidated father in law fought the Druze in the mountains only to leave his soldiers over night in his underwear running away to France? You want to talk about reconciliation? Berry and Amal will give you that reconciliation soon ya abari! lol
We all need permission to go to Dahieh or in the Bekaa strongholds of Ebola! And it has been the case for decades. I remember EDL invoice collectors receiving stones in Ebola villages! Ya Bassil... you cannot make statements that suit you only when they suit you! Thug!