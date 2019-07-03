Mobile version

Khalil: Bassil is Welcome to Visit South Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 July 2019, 10:52
W460

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of the AMAL Movement emphasized on Wednesday that Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil is “most welcome in South Lebanon,” affirming that “AMAL is keen on the country’s stability.”

Khalil said in a televised interview on OTV: “Minister Bassil is most welcome in South Lebanon,” a region with a majority of Shiite inhabitants.

He said the FPM is one of the “strongest” Christian parties in Lebanon and has a large parliamentary bloc which calls for “building strong relations with all political forces on the basis of rules of openness and reconsideration.”

The Minister’s comments came after reports that Bassil has cancelled a planned visit to the Sunni majority northern city of Tripoli after Sunday’s Qabrshmoun incident.

On Sunday, supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party, led by Druze leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat, closed roads in Qabrshmoun to prevent Bassil from touring the region. Moreover, an armed clash erupted between the convoy of Saleh al-Gharib, the minister of state handling refugee issues, and the people who were closing the road to prevent Bassil from passing.

Two of Gharib’s guards were killed and one person was critically injured.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 8
Thumb tric.portugal 03 July 2019, 14:18

Wtf!!??? The cristhians can't visit the whaabis territories in Lebanon !!??? The territories of the whaabis friends of Trump family are dangeurs for the cristhians in Lebanon!!!??? Trump the dog of Meca...

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 03 July 2019, 14:48

Bassil jabein LoL cancelling trips because he fears the people’s uprising. Yes, people are fed up with with this crook and are rebelling.... and it’s only a beginning.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 03 July 2019, 15:48

Everybody know very well what's happen to the cristhians comunnities in the region because of "people" uprising...

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 03 July 2019, 16:36

the only place he won't go is in your love tunnel.

that's reserved for doodle katioucha and your trolls

Reply Report
Thumb lebanon_first 03 July 2019, 14:50

What kind of a STUPID statement is that? Country is in brink of bankrupcy, thousands of new poor people are you being created and this is what our minister of finance thinks about these stupidities!!

And berri is welcome in jounieh...stupid!

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 03 July 2019, 15:50

Of course Bassil is welcome! He is one of you!

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 03 July 2019, 16:03

Imbecile is probably worried about going to the potty right now in fear that he may get violated loool.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 03 July 2019, 20:58

The filth is probably more welcome in Syria than Lebanese towns and villages.

Reply Report