Police Seize 73 kg of Cannabis in Syrian Encampment in Baalbek
Seventy-three kg of cannabis were seized on Wednesday in an encampment of Syrian refugees in Baalbek in the eastern Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.
NNA said a patrol of the General Directorate of State Security raided the encampment in the town of Buday and seized approximately 73 kg of hash, tools used in the manufacturing of narcotics, and a hunting rifle.
Meanwhile, investigations are underway to uncover the others involved.
It would be interesting to ask in a few days and weeks where the drugs are. Of course, Hizbala and FPM affiliated cops will take and resell them.
So 73 kgs were caught. How many hundreds are still hidden there.
In one week will there be someone who can check as to exactly where those 73 kgs are at that time. I very much doubt it.
What 73kg's? lol um yeah dude like um they burnt them ...one by one lol.
The real question here is we know from statistics that about 5 to 10% of the total movement of narcotics are actually caught so can you imagine the many tons Kizb ships each day to finance their peace loving program? Oh and yes I beleive their strong faith bans the use of the stuff....