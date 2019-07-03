Police Seize 73 kg of Cannabis in Syrian Encampment in Baalbek

Seventy-three kg of cannabis were seized on Wednesday in an encampment of Syrian refugees in Baalbek in the eastern Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

NNA said a patrol of the General Directorate of State Security raided the encampment in the town of Buday and seized approximately 73 kg of hash, tools used in the manufacturing of narcotics, and a hunting rifle.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to uncover the others involved.