Franjieh: A Strong State Can Remove Hatred from Souls, We Count on Aoun’s Wisdom
Marada chief Sleiman Franjieh on Wednesday urged a State role in calming the tense atmosphere in the country, saying a “strong state is the one capable of removing hatred from the souls.”
“Everyone must shoulder national responsibility to face the phase we are coming upon because things can spiral out of control. A strong state is the one capable of removing hatred from the souls,” said Franjieh.
His remarks came after joining the monthly meeting of the Maronite Bishops Council in Bkirki.
“My visit to Bkirki was scheduled before the latest incident,” he said, referring to Sunday’s Qabrshmoun clash. It is crucial to maintain “political security, it is more important than direct security,” he said.
Franjieh said everyone must be vigilant about the fragility of the situation in the country, “we count on the wisdom of President Michel Aoun,” to defuse the tension, he added.
