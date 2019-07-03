Mobile version

Franjieh: A Strong State Can Remove Hatred from Souls, We Count on Aoun’s Wisdom

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 July 2019, 13:06
Marada chief Sleiman Franjieh on Wednesday urged a State role in calming the tense atmosphere in the country, saying a “strong state is the one capable of removing hatred from the souls.”

“Everyone must shoulder national responsibility to face the phase we are coming upon because things can spiral out of control. A strong state is the one capable of removing hatred from the souls,” said Franjieh.

His remarks came after joining the monthly meeting of the Maronite Bishops Council in Bkirki.

“My visit to Bkirki was scheduled before the latest incident,” he said, referring to Sunday’s Qabrshmoun clash. It is crucial to maintain “political security, it is more important than direct security,” he said.

Franjieh said everyone must be vigilant about the fragility of the situation in the country, “we count on the wisdom of President Michel Aoun,” to defuse the tension, he added.

Comments 11
doodle-dude 03 July 2019, 13:33

lol @ “we count on the wisdom of President Michel Aoun”

blablablablabla 03 July 2019, 15:03

Lol at the guy with the small Kat

s.o.s 03 July 2019, 15:52

Silence. T’as juste le droit de te taire.

blablablablabla 03 July 2019, 16:35

la démocratie selon Daesh

Sinon quoi? tu décapites?
De toute manière, tu ne sais que décapiter ou offrir ton cul à Doodle :)

beatryce 03 July 2019, 16:39

c'est trop!!!

"Rien ne va plus".....c'est ça! J'appelle sayyed hassan maintenant!

justice 03 July 2019, 16:44

Man

s.o.s 03 July 2019, 20:48

Youk

s.o.s 03 July 2019, 20:49

Ohé boule de suif, t’es dur de la feuille ? Je t’ai ordonné de la mettre en veilleuse.

thepatriot 03 July 2019, 15:32

Aoun's wisdom!!??? Seriously!!!??? LooL

whyaskwhy 03 July 2019, 15:53

A real oxymoron statesman, but then again Franjiyi has always been known to be a few fries short of a happy meal. Counting is an arduous task at best for a guy who did not even finish high school, not that he would be expected to count more than 3 if he is awaiting the quisling's wisdom!

justin 03 July 2019, 16:02

The navy of the 'strong state' patrolling....

بالفيديو: القوات البحرية ترصد شاطئ طبرجا

https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2019/07/03/tabarja-13/

