Jumblat Slams Bassil's 'Provocations', Urges Aoun to Rein in 'Juvenile' Acts

Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat on Wednesday blamed the deadly Qabrshmoun incident on Free Patriotic Movement leader Jebran Bassil's “provocative rhetoric in all regions,” urging President Michel Aoun to put an end to the FPM chief's “juvenile actions.”

“The provocative rhetoric in all regions is meaningless and it was behind yesterday's explosion,” Jumblat said after a meeting for the Druze confessional council, referring to Sunday's clash in Qabrshmoun.

“I reject the premature remarks and let us await the judiciary,” Jumblat added.

“We will confront calmly and openly and we'll engage in dialogue with all parties to consolidate civil peace and reconciliation,” he said.

Referring to the army's raids and arrests in the Aley district that followed Sunday's incident, Jumblat said: “We salute the army for its role and we are under the law but the raids are sometimes inappropriate towards our community.”

The PSP had issued a statement saying the raids and the “violation of homes' sanctity” were “barbaric and savage” and reflected “evil and malicious intentions” against the Aley region and its residents.

“The defense minister has not waited for the judiciary's ruling,” Jumblat lamented.

He also called on Bassil to “calm down,” telling him that “this is not the right way to reach (the presidency).”

Jumblat met with General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim in Clemenceau later in the day, in the presence of Minister Akram Shehayyeb, MP Taymour Jumblat and ex-minister Ghazi Aridi.

"I'm open to all solutions, in cooperation with Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who understands all the threats of the crisis and who is the most competent person who can pull the situation out of this dilemma," Jumblat said after the meeting.

"Let the law take its course," he added.

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed in a Qabrshmoun clash involving the minister's convoy and PSP supporters. Another bodyguard and a PSP supporter were wounded in the incident.

Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party have described the clash as an “armed ambush” and an “assassination attempt” while the PSP has accused the minister's bodyguards of forcing their way in and opening fire at protesters gathered in the area.

The protesters in Qabrshmoun and other Aley towns, some of whom were reportedly armed, were blocking roads to prevent Bassil from touring the region.