Aoun Says Lebanese State Must Preserve Its Image

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday announced that “in Lebanon there is a state that must preserve its image.”

“It also has a judiciary that is in charge of protecting citizens and enforcing the law on violators and criminals,” the president added.

“As for what happened in the Mount Lebanon region on Sunday, everyone must shoulder the responsibility,” he said.

The president also warned that “if we don't respect the other's freedom and the freedom of opinion and belief, our republic which is based on these three pillars would collapse.”

Aoun also noted that “war on corruption is a continuous process.”