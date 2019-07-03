Mobile version

Aoun Says Lebanese State Must Preserve Its Image

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 July 2019, 17:35
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday announced that “in Lebanon there is a state that must preserve its image.”

“It also has a judiciary that is in charge of protecting citizens and enforcing the law on violators and criminals,” the president added.

“As for what happened in the Mount Lebanon region on Sunday, everyone must shoulder the responsibility,” he said.

The president also warned that “if we don't respect the other's freedom and the freedom of opinion and belief, our republic which is based on these three pillars would collapse.”

Aoun also noted that “war on corruption is a continuous process.”

Thumb whyaskwhy 03 July 2019, 17:50

“As for what happened in the Mount Lebanon region on Sunday, everyone must shoulder the responsibility,” he said. Everyone but your son in law right?

Missing thatisit 03 July 2019, 19:04

He still thinks there is a republic? medicine time ..

Thumb ex-fpm 03 July 2019, 19:49

“It also has a judiciary that is in charge of protecting citizens and enforcing the law on violators and criminals,” the president added.

Sure just like when the judiciary exonerated suzan al hajj and protected ziad itani.

Thumb s.o.s 03 July 2019, 21:00

Illegitimate and illegal Michel Aoun’s days in Baabda are numbered. Enough is enough!

Thumb flamethrower-_ 03 July 2019, 21:03

Ladies and gentlemen, behold, the second best president on the planet with the second most competent and deserving son-in-law.

