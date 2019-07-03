Arslan Submits Videos, Says Referring Aley Incident to Judicial Council Nonnegotiable

Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan on Wednesday held talks with Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab in Yarze, in the presence of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib.

“It was on occasion in which we consulted with Minister Bou Saab on the security situation and the precise ambush to assassinate a minister in the Lebanese government,” Arslan said after the meeting, referring to the deadly incident in Qabrshmoun in which two of Gharib's bodyguards were killed and a third was wounded.

Gharib was in the convoy but escaped unharmed. The bodyguards clashed with Progressive Socialist Party supporters who were blocking the road and several other routes to prevent Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil from touring the region.

“I put the defense minister in the picture of a lot of details and I provided him with videos and accurate information about what happened,” Arslan added.

Asked about his calls for referring the incident to the Judicial Council, which have been dismissed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Arslan said “the issue of assassination and ambush against an incumbent minister in the Lebanese government is not subject to political negotiation with anyone.”

“Our insistence on the Judicial Council is not aimed at defiance but we consider the attack on this minister or any minister or official as a direct attack on civil peace and the state's security,” Arslan added.