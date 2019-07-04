Arslan Warns of Attempts to Cover Up for Ones Involved in Qabrshmoun Incident

Head of the Lebanese Democratic Party MP Talal Arslan on Thursday echoed a stern warning from attempts to hand over innocent people to cover up for the actual perpetrators of Qabrshmoun incident, which strongly shook civil peace and state security alike, the National News Agency reported.

Arslan reiterated President Michel Aoun’s words with concern to the fact that there were two different paths to deal with Qabrshmoun incident.

"First, there's the judicial track to punish the agitators and the perpetrators; second, there's the political track which is based on national basis for the establishment of the Republic," Arslan added.

"This is our clear and honest position; there is no room for approving any other futile proposals," Arslan added, thanking the security forces and Major General Abbas Ibrahim for their efforts.