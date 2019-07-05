Arslan Calls on Aoun, Berri, Hariri Not to 'Mix Blood with Politics'

Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan on Friday called on President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri not to “mix blood with politics,” in reference to the ongoing political efforts to contain the repercussions of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

Speaking at the funeral of Rami Salman in the town of Ramliyeh, Arslan said it saddens him to “bid farewell to any young man from the Druze community.”

Salman and another bodyguard of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed Sunday in an armed clash with Progressive Socialist Party supporters in Qabrshmoun. Four other people were wounded.

“Our decision is to live in dignity and we do not care about posts. When right and the tawhid (Druze) sharia are absent, we become governed by the law of the jungle and this is tragic,” Arslan added.

“Does politics stand for resigning from our role as officials?” he asked.

He also called on Aoun, Berri and Hariri not to “mix blood with politics,” stressing that “the state is entrusted with Mount Lebanon.”

“If we wanted revenge, we would not have called for referring the case to the Judicial Council. The solution begins with the Judicial Council... and the continued disregard for the security of people and society is dangerous. I have endured tyranny and attacks for years but I will not tolerate a single drop of blood in Mount Lebanon,” Arslan added.