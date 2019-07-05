Rifi Warns Bassil on Tripoli Visit Eve, Security Reportedly under Control

Ex-minister Ashraf Rifi has issued a warning to Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on the eve of the latter's visit to the northern city of Tripoli.

Rifi appeared in a social media video in which he described Bassil as “the Daesh of Christians.”

“This country cannot bear Muslim or Christian Daeshists,” Rifi added.

“Be careful!” he went on to say, addressing Bassil.

Bassil will meet with FPM supporters at Tripoli's Rashi Karami International Fair on Saturday.

Quoting security sources, TV networks said security will be under control during the visit.

Bassil's visit to the Aley district on Sunday had sparked tensions with supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party, who blocked roads to prevent him from touring the region.

The tensions culminated in a deadly incident in the town of Qabrshmoun where the protesters, some of whom were armed, clashed with the convoy of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib.

Two of Gharib's bodyguards were killed and a third was wounded while three PSP supporters were injured, in an incident that has sent political tensions soaring in the country and forced the cancellation of a cabinet session.

Several parties have described Bassil's visits to various Lebanese regions as “provocative,” accusing him of using a “sectarian” rhetoric.