Bassil: Today's Battle is against Approach of Thuggery

Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Friday lashed out at what he called the “approach of thuggery” in Lebanon's political life.

“Our battle today is between two concepts: the concept of the state and the concept of authoritarianism,” Bassil said in a speech at a graduation ceremony at the Antonine University.

“Our battle today is between two approaches: the approach of institutions and the approach of thuggery,” he added.

“I reassure you that the forces of evil will not triumph over the forces of good,” Bassil went on to say.