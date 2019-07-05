Mobile version

Bassil: Today's Battle is against Approach of Thuggery

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 July 2019, 21:16
W460

Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Friday lashed out at what he called the “approach of thuggery” in Lebanon's political life.

“Our battle today is between two concepts: the concept of the state and the concept of authoritarianism,” Bassil said in a speech at a graduation ceremony at the Antonine University.

“Our battle today is between two approaches: the approach of institutions and the approach of thuggery,” he added.

“I reassure you that the forces of evil will not triumph over the forces of good,” Bassil went on to say.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb s.o.s 05 July 2019, 22:04

lol

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 06 July 2019, 01:18

Loooool. He means that hes in a competition to become lebanons #1 thug!

Reply Report