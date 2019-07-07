Bassil Says FPM Fighting 'Strife Schemes' with 'Openness'

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil has defended his visits to the various Lebanese regions, noting that the FPM is confronting "strife schemes" through "openness."

"What happened (in Qabrshmoun) indicates that there is a strife that is being prepared in the country, and this is not new in Lebanon, before and after 1975, before and after 1990, before and after 2005, before and after 2017 with what happened with our prime minister, and before and after June 30, 2019 in Aley," Bassil said during a visit to the Zgharta district.

"Someone wants to throw us into the heart of sedition... and sedition lies in rejecting the other, inciting against them, creating frontlines inside the country and dividing Lebanese regions," Bassil added.

"We are fighting strife through the openness and rapprochement we are practicing," he said.