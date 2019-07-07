Al-Rahi Warns against 'Divisive, Destructive and Incendiary' Rhetoric

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday described the Druze-Christian reconciliation in Chouf and Aley as a "treasure," as he warned against any "divisive", "destructive" and "incendiary" rhetoric.

"We want to stress that Mt. Lebanon's reconciliation is the treasure that we hold onto and that it comes before any other consideration, seeing as the country's safety depends on Mt. Lebanon's safety," al-Rahi said.

"We are working and we call for working together to consolidate the pillars of reconciliation politically and realistically and to create job opportunities for everyone so that coexistence gets restored," the patriarch added.

"Secondly, we call for endorsing a unifying rather than a divisive political rhetoric, one that would move forward not backwards, that builds rather than destructs, that cooperates rather than excludes, that brings economic and developmental projects instead of repeating empty words and slogans that only serve to agitate," al-Rahi went on to say.