Report: Berri ‘Proposes’ Political Settlement on Qabrshmoun Incident

Speaker Nabih Berri has reportedly “offered” President Michel Aoun the possibility of sponsoring a “political settlement” that includes withdrawing controversial demands to refer the Qabrshmoun case to the Judicial Council, the Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Monday.

Berri’s proposal suggests the incident be addressed by “security” agencies and that “civil judiciary” looks into it, “in return for setting a political plan to address the crisis as a whole,” informed sources told the daily.

However, it added that Ain el-Tineh sources, of Berri, have voiced concerns the suggestion would fall through.

Political parties are divided over referring the deadly incident of Qabrshmoun to the Judicial Council, that left two bodyguards of a minister dead and one was critically injured.

In June, Foreign Minister and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil visited the Aley town of Qabrshmoun in Mount Lebanon. Progressive Socialist Party supporters (of Druze leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat) closed roads to prevent Bassil from touring the region. An armed clash erupted between the convoy of minister of refugee affairs (of the Lebanese Democratic Party and an ally of Bassil) and the people who were closing the road to prevent Bassil from passing. Two guards were killed and one person was critically injured.

The FPM, and Lebanese Democratic Party insist that the file be referred to the Judicial Council.