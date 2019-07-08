Aoun Meets Berri at Baabda Palace

Speaker Nabih Berri visited President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda to deliberate an outcome for a new dispute arising in the country over referring a deadly incident in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun to the Judicial Council.

Berri met with Aoun and left without making a statement. He said joking: “I am here to say Good Morning to the President.”

LBCI reporter from Baabda, said the Speaker is keen on finding a solution for the matter and that besides his meeting with Aoun, he has been convening with other officials and political parties at his residence in Ain el-Tineh for the same goal.

She said the issue will be discussed thoroughly with Prime Minister Saad Hariri after he returns from a short trip abroad.