Aoun Meets Berri at Baabda Palace
Speaker Nabih Berri visited President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda to deliberate an outcome for a new dispute arising in the country over referring a deadly incident in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun to the Judicial Council.
Berri met with Aoun and left without making a statement. He said joking: “I am here to say Good Morning to the President.”
LBCI reporter from Baabda, said the Speaker is keen on finding a solution for the matter and that besides his meeting with Aoun, he has been convening with other officials and political parties at his residence in Ain el-Tineh for the same goal.
She said the issue will be discussed thoroughly with Prime Minister Saad Hariri after he returns from a short trip abroad.
I was told by a young "white" diplomat from South Africa in the early 1980's that "the next generation" would see a whole new political situation. When did the South African president or someone let Mandela out of prison, probably on the express plan of installing him as a "black" leader of a post-Apartheid state? Not too many years later, a half dozen. In Lebanon's case, it's the question of the next generation of warlords. I note the way the other Naharnet article today describes the ambush in Qabrshmoun: a clash broke out between bodyguards and a group of people who had blocked the road. They evidently covered their mine field with fire, as doctrine dictates, to prevent enemy tampering. I suspect even Hezbullah has its warlord problem, preventing its getting into civil political organization aimed at Article 24 of the Constitution, so Shia politics in general are in now-not-so-covert turmoil.
Sorry, I was thinking the Qabrshmoun convoy was Shia, but it was non-Jumblatt-Druze. Must keep my scorecard accurate. I remember tracking wars in Bosnia and Zaire in my atlas of maps, town by town, and realizing years later that I had had no idea what was happening or why. All I know about Lebanon is that it has no government and that Article 24 explains why: half of parliament goes to Christians.
Hussien/little John you have the same broken record on again flip it to the B side for crying out loud. If you think your diatribe is going to change the constitution then good luck with that...its more likely your going to get your bearded sewer rat to attack Israel first!
The quisling president is trying to convince Berry on taking the matter to a court where the judge would rule in favor of Porcelain's Syrian lackie. Berry is in favor of a political settlement (i.e. in the end nothing happens like your Chumpskis novels)