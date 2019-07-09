Jumblat: Unlike Others, PSP Prioritizes Country’s Interests

Progressive Socialist Party ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Tuesday said his party is keen on “prioritizing” decisions that fall in the country’s interest, unlike others who seek “personal” gains.

“The PSP is not an astronaut, unlike others who seek to only save themselves at all costs. The PSP places the country’s interest above all and it is open to all pathways,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

The PSP is “reassured and comfortable, but demands minimum respect for the minds and an end to meager bidding,” he added.