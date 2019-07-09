Hariri Envoy Meets Aoun but No Cabinet Session Expected This Week

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's political adviser Ghattas Khoury on Tuesday held talks with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.

Khoury left without making a statement but the National News Agency said he relayed to the president a “verbal message” from Hariri about “the latest developments.”

LBCI television meanwhile obtained information indicating that there will be no cabinet session this week.

Hariri had adjourned a session held in the wake of the Qabrshmoun incident to avert a possible clash in cabinet. The cabinet has not convened since that session amid ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis.

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with Progressive Socialist Party supporters in Qabrshmoun. The minister escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was injured.

The two parties have traded blame over the incident, with Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party describing it as an ambush and an assassination attempt and the PSP accusing the minister's bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.

The LDP and its allies have insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a demand that has been so far rejected by other political forces.