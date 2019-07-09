Mobile version

Mustaqbal Says No One Can Eliminate Other, Warns of 'Heading into Unknown'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 July 2019, 20:28
W460

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday stressed that “no one in Lebanon can eliminate the other, no matter the elements of power and authority that they possess.”

“The exchanges of tirades, no matter how fierce and sectarian they get, will not manage to eliminate anyone from the political equation,” said the bloc in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

“The policies of exclusion, punishment and monopolization are the other face of the policies of isolation, seclusion, closed regions and reluctance to acknowledge the other's existence,” Mustaqbal added.

Turning to the suspension of cabinet's sessions, the bloc lamented the “negative repercussions” that the Qabrshmoun incident has left on the government's work.

“Everyone is facing one of two choices: returning to cabinet and state institutions or heading into the unknown,” Mustaqbal warned.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 1
Thumb tric.portugal 09 July 2019, 20:46

USA autorizathed they alies in the region to destroy the last arab cristhian nation in the region, in the name of Torah

Reply Report