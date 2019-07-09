Mustaqbal Says No One Can Eliminate Other, Warns of 'Heading into Unknown'

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday stressed that “no one in Lebanon can eliminate the other, no matter the elements of power and authority that they possess.”

“The exchanges of tirades, no matter how fierce and sectarian they get, will not manage to eliminate anyone from the political equation,” said the bloc in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

“The policies of exclusion, punishment and monopolization are the other face of the policies of isolation, seclusion, closed regions and reluctance to acknowledge the other's existence,” Mustaqbal added.

Turning to the suspension of cabinet's sessions, the bloc lamented the “negative repercussions” that the Qabrshmoun incident has left on the government's work.

“Everyone is facing one of two choices: returning to cabinet and state institutions or heading into the unknown,” Mustaqbal warned.