Deryan Hails Ibrahim’s Efforts in Qabrshmoun Case: Wise Politicians Will Resolve the Issue

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim met on Wednesday with Grand Sunni Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdulatif Deryan in Dar al-Fatwa where talks reportedly tackled the repercussions of the Qabrshmoun incident.

Ibrahim did not wish to make any statement to reporters after leaving the meeting with the Mufti but only said: “Progress has been made and our tour and meetings (with officials) prove that progress.”

For his part, Deryan hailed the “outstanding efforts” exerted by Ibrahim to resolve the repercussions arising after the deadly incident in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun.

He said: “Despite the differences in opinion, politicians are the sons of one country and have enough wisdom to address the issue no matter how difficult.”

“Tasking Major General Ibrahim in this and other national cases is evidence of the awareness and sense of responsibility of President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who bears the burdens of national responsibility at this delicate stage, which requires more calm and patience,”

concluded Deryan.