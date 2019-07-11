Actor Questioned over Suit Accusing Him of Insulting Religion, Aoun, Nasrallah

Lebanese actor Patrick Moubarak has been questioned by the Central Criminal Investigations Department over a lawsuit accusing him of insulting religion as well as President Michel Aoun and Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Acting State Prosecutor Imad Qabalan had initially ordered that Moubarak be remanded in custody for further investigations before deciding to release him over health concerns.

The interrogation ended Wednesday evening and the actor was released on Thursday morning after being examined by a forensic doctor, the National News Agency said.

“It turned out that he is suffering from a number of illnesses, which prompted the state prosecutor to release him and refer him along with the case to Mount Lebanon’s prosecutor,” NNA added.

The lawsuit was filed by the lawyer May al-Khansa over an audio recording that went viral on social networking websites.

Moubarak’s lawyer announced that the actor has been suffering from “various financial, health and judicial crises” over the past months and that he had been under the influence of prescription narcotic pills.