Hariri: Atmosphere Positive, Nothing Will Stop Cabinet Sessions

Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Friday that “nothing” will stop the cabinet sessions and that there is positivity regarding the efforts to contain the repercussions of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

“The cabinet sessions will take place and won’t be stopped by anything,” Hariri reassured after meeting President Michel Aoun in Baabda.

“General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim is exerting efforts and everyone is cooperating with him. The cabinet sessions have not been suspended and I was the one who demanded the postponement of the cabinet session due to the tense atmosphere. I opted for that to avoid tense exchanges,” he explained.

“Everyone must offer concessions at some point, because the country cannot move forward if every party stands its ground,” Hariri warned.

Noting that the Qabrshmoun incident was not a minor event, the premier stressed that “political confrontations do not lead anywhere.”

“There is an initiative launched by Speaker Nabih Berri, there is positivity and the Lebanese are looking at the economy and the government’s work,” he added.