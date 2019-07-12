Berri Urges Probe, Reconciliations in Qabrshmoun Incident

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday called for “conducting a probe into the Mt. Lebanon incident” and “holding political reconciliations” in order to “secure coexistence.”

“Lebanon is facing an economic, refugee naturalization and Israeli threat, so what are we waiting for to unite and reconcile?” Berri warned.

He also called for shunning "the rhetoric of civil war" and criticized the bickering over whether or not the incident should be referred to the Judicial Council.

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with Progressive Socialist Party supporters in the Aley district town of Qabrshmoun. The minister escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was injured.

The two parties have traded blame over the incident, with Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party describing it as an ambush and an assassination attempt and the PSP accusing the minister's bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.

The LDP has insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a top Lebanese court that looks into national security crimes, a demand opposed by the PSP and other forces.