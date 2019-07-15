Cabinet May Convene Next Week without Tackling Qabrshmoun Incident

Communication did not stop last week between the country’s top officials regarding the political crisis that has been sparked by the deadly Qabrshmoun incident, media reports said.

“Proposals have been discussed as to separating between the Qabrshmoun incident and the government’s work,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“Among the proposals is the possibility of convening the cabinet without tackling this issue, seeing as the president and the premier can prevent anyone from talking about this issue,” the newspaper said.

Ministerial sources close to Baabda meanwhile told the daily that “there will be no cabinet session this week.”

“All eyes are on Nejmeh Square to follow up on the budget session which will likely endorse the solution that was adopted last year as to overlooking the issue of final accounts,” the sources added.