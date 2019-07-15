Arslan Vows to Confront 'State within State' in Chouf, Aley

Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan on Monday accused the Progressive Socialist Party of “building a state within the state” in the Chouf and Aley regions.

“The right of our martyrs will be taken, the era of hegemony over arenas and regions is long gone, people have freed themselves of malice and deprivation, and domination has ended,” a defiant Arslan tweeted, referring to the victims of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

“The attempt to build a state within a state will be confronted and a dignified, free and safe life for every human in Mount Lebanon will be imposed,” Arslan added.

“The state must fully shoulder its security and judicial responsibilities, or else the coming will be more dangerous,” he warned.

Arslan, however, thanked President Michel Aoun and General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim for their mediation role and Speaker Nabih Berri for his “keenness.”

He added: “Our hand is extended and we’re open to any initiative based on the foundations that we have mentioned.”

Arslan has insisted that the Qabrshmoun incident should be referred to the Judicial Council, a top Lebanese court that looks into crimes against national security.

He has argued that the Qabrshmoun incident was an “ambush” and an “assassination attempt” against State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib.

The Progressive Socialist Party has meanwhile accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.