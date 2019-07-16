Khameni: Iran Will 'Certainly Continue' to Cut Nuclear Commitments

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that his country will "certainly continue" to roll back on its commitments under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

"You did not carry out a single one (of your commitments), why do you want us to stick to our commitments?" Khamenei said, criticising European countries which are party to the deal.

"We have just started to decrease our commitments (in the deal) and this process will certainly continue," he said in a speech in Tehran partly aired on state television.