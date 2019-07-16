One Wounded in Armed Clash in Khalde

An armed clash broke out on Tuesday in the Khalde area, leaving one person wounded.

The National News Agency said guards of Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan exchanged fire with members of Khalde’s Arab tribes, which resulted in the injury of Sheikh Omar Ghosn.

“Security forces immediately arrived on the site and are working on containing the incident,” NNA added.

The LDP meanwhile issued a statement denying its involvement in the clash and describing it as a “personal dispute.”

LDP sources told MTV that “a verbal clash broke out with Sheikh Omar Ghosn and young men close to him opened fire.”

“They were the only ones who opened fire, wounding a woman in the area, and the army is encircling the houses of those who fired weapons,” the sources added.