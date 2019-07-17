Lawmakers Mobilize to Address Waste Crisis in the North

A meeting was held at the Environment Ministry to address the problematic waste crisis that emerged in some northern districts following the closure of a local dump in Dinnieh earlier this year, LBCI TV station said on Wednesday.

MPs from the northern regions of Zgharta, Dinnieh and the Governor of the North, and the local unions of municipalities of Zgharta, Koura, Bsharri and Minieh-Dinnieh attended the meeting.

Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati has recently submitted a plan to Prime Minister Saad Hariri suggesting that sanitary landfills be established to replace informal dumps.