Iranian Official: Lebanon Must Steer Clear of All Crises in the Region

An Iranian official announced Wednesday after talks with Speaker Nabih Berri that Lebanon “must steer clear of all crises in the region.”

“We held a round of good and constructive talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Mr. Nabih Berri and we came here today to reiterate anew that Iran strongly backs the sons of the Lebanese people and the army, resistance and government,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the international affairs aide of Iran’s parliament speaker, said after meeting Berri in Beirut.

“We are looking forward to developing the ties between the two countries on the highest levels, and the Iranian republic stresses the need for Lebanon to steer clear of all crises in the region and we are confident that security in Lebanon is security for the region and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iranian official added.

“We loudly say that Iran and its allies will not allow the Zionist entity (Israel) and America to manipulate the region’s security,” Abdollahian went on to say.

Iran's Lebanese ally Hizbullah has sent thousands of fighters into neighboring Syria to bolster President Bashar al-Assad's regime in the face of an Islamist-led uprising.

Hizbullah has also acknowledged sending military advisers to Iraq and is accused of meddling in the affairs of a number of Arab countries such as Yemen, Bahrain and Kuwait.