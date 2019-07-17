Iranian Official: Lebanon Must Steer Clear of All Crises in the Region
An Iranian official announced Wednesday after talks with Speaker Nabih Berri that Lebanon “must steer clear of all crises in the region.”
“We held a round of good and constructive talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Mr. Nabih Berri and we came here today to reiterate anew that Iran strongly backs the sons of the Lebanese people and the army, resistance and government,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the international affairs aide of Iran’s parliament speaker, said after meeting Berri in Beirut.
“We are looking forward to developing the ties between the two countries on the highest levels, and the Iranian republic stresses the need for Lebanon to steer clear of all crises in the region and we are confident that security in Lebanon is security for the region and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iranian official added.
“We loudly say that Iran and its allies will not allow the Zionist entity (Israel) and America to manipulate the region’s security,” Abdollahian went on to say.
Iran's Lebanese ally Hizbullah has sent thousands of fighters into neighboring Syria to bolster President Bashar al-Assad's regime in the face of an Islamist-led uprising.
Hizbullah has also acknowledged sending military advisers to Iraq and is accused of meddling in the affairs of a number of Arab countries such as Yemen, Bahrain and Kuwait.
An Iranian official announced Wednesday after talks with Speaker Nabih Berri that Lebanon “must steer clear of all crises in the region.”
so why does he send his proxies, the shia terror militia of hezbollah, to kill in Syria, Iraq and Yemen?
What he is saying: There are two states in Lebanon. The weak state of Lebanon and the strong state of hezbollah. His comments and advice apply to the weak state of Lebanon.
Spot on, Noubi.
I am wondering how these guys believe their own bs when their own puppet in the region said something different a few days ago. What does hassoun think about this?