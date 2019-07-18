Controversial Hizbullah MP Resigns from Parliament

MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc resigned from parliament Thursday following a string of controversial incidents.

“Hizbullah has been officially informed of the resignation of MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi” from parliament, state-run National News Agency reported.

Earlier in the day, al-Jadeed TV said Moussawi has submitted a resignation request to Parliament and informed Speaker Nabih Berri and his party of his decision.

“I want to shoulder my responsibilities and I do not blame Hizbullah for anything and I’m ready to bear anything resulting from these responsibilities,” Moussawi told al-Jadeed after it reported his resignation.

MTV said Moussawi has resigned in connection with “the accumulation of mistakes he has committed.”

Moussawi’s parliamentary activity had been recently suspended by Hizbullah’s leadership following a verbal clash with Kataeb bloc MPs over the 1982 election of Bashir Gemayel.

Moussawi was caught up in fresh controversy over the weekend after media reports said he opened fire at the Damour police station in connection with a dispute involving his daughter and her divorcee.

The MP had decried that he had not been able to help his daughter in her children custody dispute with her divorcee due to the laws of the Shiite religious courts.

He is reportedly the only Muslim MP who has voiced support for laws aimed at empowering women in Lebanon.