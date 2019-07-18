Trump Disavows Rally Chant of 'Send Her back'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to distance himself from the incendiary chant of "Send her back" aimed at a Somali-born Democratic lawmaker during an election rally the night before.

"I was not happy with it -- I disagree with it," Trump told reporters when asked about the cry, launched by the crowd in response to an angry tirade by Trump against congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Asked why he did nothing to stop the taunt, instead pausing as the crowd chanted it over and over, Trump responded: "I think I did -- I started speaking very quickly."