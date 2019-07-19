Trump, Macron Hold Phone Talks on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke Friday with French leader Emmanuel Macron on the ongoing situation in Iran, the White House said, amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The two leaders "discussed ongoing efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon," the White House said in a brief readout of the call.

The U.S. insists it downed an Iranian drone that was threatening a U.S. naval vessel as it was entering the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Thursday -- a claim denied by Tehran.