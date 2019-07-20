Report: Government Momentum a Priority for Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is keen on providing momentum for the government’s work now that the month late 2019 state budget has been approved, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

“Resumptions of the government meetings are a priority for the Premier,” sources close to Hariri told the daily without being named. However, they did not confirm that a session would be held next week.

“Hariri realizes the magnitude of the crisis, his main concern is that things calm down in the country, mainly at the economic and political levels. Tension serves no one’s interest,” they said.

“The government has to meet. Everyone must take responsibility, given the circumstances of the country at all levels,” added the sources.

The Premier has postponed a government meeting early in July to allow tensions to ease down against the backdrop of deadly clashes in the Mountainous region of Qabrshmoun that sent politicians in loggerheads over responsible sides.

“Hariri has earlier postponed a cabinet meeting to avoid tension as a result of the incident, but in all cases the government must eventually meet given the circumstances in the country,” they added.