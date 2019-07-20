Rahi, Druze Sheikhs Affirm Significance of Dialogue

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi met in Bkirki on Saturday with a delegation representing the Druze Sheikhs including Ghandi Makarem and Ghassan al-Halabi, who relayed a verbal message from Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Naim Hassan, the National News Agency reported.

The interlocutors stressed on preserving the national constants highlighting the importance of dialogue and communication between various components of the Lebanese society.