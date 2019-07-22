Bou Saab Says Culprit Received $19 Million in Military Academy Corruption Scandal
Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab on Monday said one of those involved in the Military Academy corruption scandal had pocketed $19 million in bribes.
Speaking at a press conference after meeting with the members of the defense parliamentary committee, Bou Saab said the case is still stalled in the Military Court and that he had referred the file to the ministry’s legal department.
“I sent a memo to the justice minister without naming anyone and I have not issued a verdict against anyone in the Military Academy admission bribes file. I have rather referred the file to the competent judicial authorities,” the minister added.
“I will let the investigation take its course and I have confidence in the judicial inspection committee,” he added.
Considering that Bassil’s net worth is close to the billion dollars in just a few year, this 19 million dollars is nothing more than pocket change.
Then BouSaab says “I have not issued a verdict against anyone in the Military School admission bribes file” . I wasn’t aware that ministers issued verdicts. Has he not heard of separation of powers mr Xi Jinping?
Elias Bou Saab: "those involved in the Military School corruption scandal had pocketed $19 million in bribes and neither myself nor the bribe master general minister Bassil got a penny of it. We need to get to the bottom of this, prosecute the culprits or rectify the situation. Minister Bassil is waiting for your offers."
the only reason he is saying something is because he did not get his cut and as soon as he does the file will be put to bed... welcome to the banana republic
"I will let the investigation take its course.." No, you won`t. You have just accused one of those involved in the Military School for pocketing $19 million in bribes. That might well be true, but stay away from public accusations.
"one of those involved in the Military School corruption scandal had pocketed $19 million in bribes."
One got this huge sum of money! It makes you wonder why people pay so much money to enter the military academy. Being an officer in the LAF is a sure way to riches and fortune.