Bou Saab Says Culprit Received $19 Million in Military Academy Corruption Scandal

Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab on Monday said one of those involved in the Military Academy corruption scandal had pocketed $19 million in bribes.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with the members of the defense parliamentary committee, Bou Saab said the case is still stalled in the Military Court and that he had referred the file to the ministry’s legal department.

“I sent a memo to the justice minister without naming anyone and I have not issued a verdict against anyone in the Military Academy admission bribes file. I have rather referred the file to the competent judicial authorities,” the minister added.

“I will let the investigation take its course and I have confidence in the judicial inspection committee,” he added.