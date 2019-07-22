Prosecutor Refers Qabrshmoun File to Military Court as Arslan Insists on Judicial Council

Acting State Prosecutor Imad Qabalan on Monday referred the file of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident to the Military Court.

“This does not mean that things have been resolved, seeing as Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan is still clinging to his rejection of the proposal” of referring the case to the Judicial Council, a top court that looks into national security matters, MTV reported.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is meanwhile stressing that he will not put the issue of the Judicial Council on the agenda of the upcoming cabinet session, MTV added.

The TV network however noted that “there are several proposals to resolve the crisis and Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim is continuing his efforts in this regard.”

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with Progressive Socialist Party supporters in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun on June 30. The minister, who is loyal to Arslan’s LDP escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was wounded.

Gharib and Arslan described the incident as an ambush and an assassination attempt while the PSP accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their war and firing on protesters.

Arslan has insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a demand opposed by the PSP and its allies.

The case has forced the suspension of cabinet sessions since July 2.