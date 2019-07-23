Report: PSP Says Campaign Targeting their Leader is Ongoing

The Progressive Socialist Party said it has “become confident today” that the Qabrshmoun incident is aimed at “undermining” its leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat, al-Joumhhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

PSP sources said the efforts have failed so far to resolve the crisis sparked by the Qabrshmoun incident, “things are going in circles, suggesting that attempts targeting Walid Jumblat are ongoing,” said the sources who declined to be named.

“Everyday we become more confident the issue has other dimensions, it aims to send Jumblat a message,” they added.

They were referring to the insistence of the Lebanese Democratic Party of MP Talal Arslan, a rival of Jumblat, to refer the case to the Judicial Council and that it be listed on the Cabinet agenda which PM Saad Hariri refuses.

On June 30, clashes between PSP supporters and the convoy of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib (of the LDP) in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun, left two of the latter’s guards dead and a third wounded. The minister escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was wounded.

Gharib and his party described the incident as an ambush and an assassination attempt while the PSP accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their way and firing on protesters.

Gharib’s party has insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a demand opposed by the PSP and its allies.

The case has forced the suspension of cabinet sessions since July 2.