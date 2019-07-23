Report: Accumulating Files Press for Resumption of Cabinet Meetings

In light of the suspension of Cabinet meetings, several pressing and important files have accumulated in the register submitted to the Cabinet’s office that require listing on the agenda in order to be addressed, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Tuesday.

One of the most important files is the military assistance from foreign countries, and the appointment of first category employees to fill vacant positions. For example, the Head of the Supreme Council of Privatization position has a role in the Steering Committee to decide on the proposed projects according to the CEDRE Conference.

The June 30 Qabrshmoun deadly incident forced the suspension of Cabinet sessions since July 2.

An unnamed source following on the underway contacts to resolve the crisis, said the Cabinet must resume its meetings in light of “the paralysis of the executive power. This paralysis can not carry on because of mutual accusations between the Progressive Socialist Party and the Lebanese Democratic Party," he said.

The source warned that “obstruction of Cabinet meetings must not prolong in light of the failed efforts exerted by General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim to thwart the hurdles, and the very delicate economic and monetary situation."

“How long will the country remain without Cabinet meetings in this delicate economic and financial circumstances?” asked the source.